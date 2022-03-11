Russian forces have been expanding their attacks in Ukraine. The central city of Dnipro was hit by three Russian air strikes, damaging an apartment block and a kindergarten and the mayor of Kharkiv says the city is under non-stop bombardment.

Also in the programme: the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are being felt across the world. We hear from Africa, where Russia and Ukraine are the world’s largest exporters of wheat and corn; and, two years after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, research suggests the true death toll may considerably higher than thought.

(Photo: Firefighters work at the site of an airstrike, amid the ongoing Russian invasion, in Novokodatsky district, Dnipro, Ukraine March 11, 2022 in this handout video still image. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)