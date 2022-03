Russia's foreign minister says hospital was taken over by the Azov battalion.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says a maternity hospital bombed by Russian forces in the port city of Mariupol was taken over the far-right Azov Battalion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Lavrov's claim is a lie.

Also in the programme: We hear from the United Nations on Ukraine's worsening refugee crisis and Chelsea FC's Russian owner is sanctioned by the UK.

(Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)