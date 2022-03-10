Main content

Mariupol in Ukraine: "No safe place in the city"

Russian bombs have been raining down on the centre of the city, says council.

The council in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol says Russian bombs have been raining down on the centre of the city. We hear from one resident who has left her soldier father behind there. Meanwhile, there's been no progress from the first high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine; and we speak to the US ambassador to the United Nations on the risk of chemical or biological weapons being used in the conflict.

(Photo: The aftermath of artillery shelling by Russia on a residential area, in Mariupol. Credit: Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters)

