A maternity ward and a children's ward have been destroyed in a Russian air strike.

A maternity ward and a children's ward have been destroyed in a Russian air strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Also in the programme, power has been cut off from the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl and scientists have found The Endurance, the lost ship of the Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, 107 years after it sank.

(Photo: A car burns after the destruction of Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters. Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia air strike hits Ukraine maternity hospital

10/03/2022 14:06 GMT

