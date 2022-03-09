Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Russia has agreed to a twelve hour ceasefire in six of the areas worst affected by fighting, to allow civilians to escape. The humanitarian corridors are intended to remain open until the middle of the evening in several cities.

Also in the programme: Ukraine says the former nuclear plant at Chernobyl has lost its power supply, following the site's seizure by Russian troops nearly two weeks ago. And we hear the story of a resident fleeing the north-eastern city of Sumy.

(Photo: People fleeing advancing Russian forces file across wooden planks crossing Irpin River. Credit: Reuters/Thomas Peter)