Russia has promised - for the fourth time - to let civilians leave the cities it has besieged. We hear from Sumy in the north, where some people have got out, and from the deputy mayor of Mariupol in the south where the evacuation has been halted, again.

Also in the programme, we speak to an EU energy minister about Europe's plans to rethink its reliance on Russian gas; and as the UN says two million people have fled the war, we hear from our correspondent live in eastern Poland.

(Image: Buses wait to pick up evacuees from Sumy, Ukraine, March 8, 2022 / Credit: handout official video still via Reuters)