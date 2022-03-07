Main content

Ukrainians trapped in cities as Russian shelling prevents civilian evacuations

In Ukraine, negotiations to agree evacuation routes have broken down - leaving civilians trapped in Ukrainian cities with the highest level of danger.

In Ukraine, negotiations to agree evacuation routes have broken down. A Ukrainian MP tell us why, for him, Russia's proposals for humanitarian corridors are unacceptable. Russian shelling is still preventing the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities, Ukraine says. Attacks are said to continue despite a proposal from Russia to create safe escape routes out of Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv.

Also on the program: a desperate plea from one of hundreds of Indian students currently stuck in Ukraine's north-eastern region; and the role social media is playing in allowing troop movements and possible human rights abuses to be documented in Ukraine.

(Photo: Residents of Irpin are fleeing the Russian assault on their city, which is half an hour's drive from Kyiv. Credit: ORLA GUERIN/BBC.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukrainians trapped in cities as Russian shelling prevents civilian evacuations

Next

08/03/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.