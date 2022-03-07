In Ukraine, negotiations to agree evacuation routes have broken down - leaving civilians trapped in Ukrainian cities with the highest level of danger.

In Ukraine, negotiations to agree evacuation routes have broken down. A Ukrainian MP tell us why, for him, Russia's proposals for humanitarian corridors are unacceptable. Russian shelling is still preventing the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities, Ukraine says. Attacks are said to continue despite a proposal from Russia to create safe escape routes out of Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv.

Also on the program: a desperate plea from one of hundreds of Indian students currently stuck in Ukraine's north-eastern region; and the role social media is playing in allowing troop movements and possible human rights abuses to be documented in Ukraine.

(Photo: Residents of Irpin are fleeing the Russian assault on their city, which is half an hour's drive from Kyiv. Credit: ORLA GUERIN/BBC.)