Ukraine rejects Russia escape routes

Ukraine rejects Moscow's offer of escape routes leading to Russia or Belarus

President Macron of France has described Vladimir Putin's approach to the issue of humanitarian corridors as moral cynicism, after Ukraine rejected Moscow's plan that such escape routes should lead to Russia or Belarus.

Also in the programme: inside a volunteer centre in Lviv and can the West wean itself off Russian energy supplies?

(Picture: Residents cross the destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. Credit: EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)

