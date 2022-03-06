On the 11th day since the invasion was launched, some of the heaviest fighting has been in towns to the north west of the capital Kyiv. The towns of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin have been under heavy bombardment. Civilians trying to flee have been killed by Russian mortar fire.

A second attempt to coordinate a ceasefire in the southern port city of Mariupol failed again today. The city has been under heavy Russian bombardment for several days and around 200,000 people are trapped in deteriorating conditions with no safe path to evacuate.

Also in the programme: A look into the safe-haven oligarchs find for their dirty money in London; and we hear from a resident of Odesa, a critical port city and Ukraine’s third-largest city.

(Photo: Women look out from inside an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine on 4 March 2022. People, mostly women, and children, were fleeing the frontline towns of Bucha and Irpin after heavy fighting broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days. According to the United Nations at least one million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression on 24 February 2022. The UN estimates that around 160,000 Ukrainians are currently internally displaced. Credit: EPA/Roman Pilipey)