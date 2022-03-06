Main content

Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities continues

Fleeing residents share harrowing details of bombs and shelling in north-western cities.

Fleeing residents share harrowing details of bombs and shelling in the cities of Mariupol and Sumy. We also hear how the war in Ukraine has affected thousands of orphaned children and the work one organisation is doing from neighbouring Moldova to help.

Also in the programme: the effects of financial sanctions on Russia; and how Russians and people around the world have their say on Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

(Photo: A woman and a little girl react as she cannot immediately board a train departing to Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

