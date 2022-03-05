We hear from voices on the outskirts of Kyiv where there has been fierce fighting while a humanitarian ceasefire offered by Russia breaks down in Mariupol. We go to Lviv where hundreds of thousands of people are trying to get to Poland while President Zelensky pleads with US senators for more help. We get the latest on a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russia's President Putin.

Also on the programme: how the war is killing people but also damaging the environment and the anxieties felt by Ukrainians abroad as they think about those they left behind.

(Picture: A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern front line of the Kyiv region Credit:EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)