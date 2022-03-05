Main content

Town close to Kyiv under heavy bombardment by Russian forces

Hundreds flee the Ukrainian town of Irpin just north-west of the capital Kyiv

We hear from voices on the outskirts of Kyiv where there has been fierce fighting while a humanitarian ceasefire offered by Russia breaks down in Mariupol. We go to Lviv where hundreds of thousands of people are trying to get to Poland while President Zelensky pleads with US senators for more help. We get the latest on a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russia's President Putin.

Also on the programme: how the war is killing people but also damaging the environment and the anxieties felt by Ukrainians abroad as they think about those they left behind.

(Picture: A member of the Territorial Defence Forces stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern front line of the Kyiv region Credit:EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine says Russia not observing temporary ceasefire

Next

06/03/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.