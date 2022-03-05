Main content

Ukraine says Russia not observing temporary ceasefire

Ukraine has accused the Russian military of violating an agreement to pause its bombardment of two besieged cities so that civilians can leave.

Ukraine has accused Russia of violating agreed ceasefires designed to provide humanitarian corridors for trapped civilians in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

We have an interview with the city's deputy mayor, Iryna Vereshchuk, calls on Russian forces to stop their shelling to allow women, children, and elderly people to leave.

Also in the programme, we hear from a supporter of the Russian president and get their perspective on the conflict; the environmental dangers posed by this war are assessed; and we look at how are Ukrainians elsewhere are handling their concern for relatives in the warzone?

(Photo shows a local resident sitting in a car as they pack to leave the city of Mariupol on 24 February 2022. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

