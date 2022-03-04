Russian forces seize Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant after firing on it. There's widespread condemnation at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russian forces have captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine - the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - after firing on it. There's widespread condemnation at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Also in the programme: defiance from the Mayor of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mykolaiv as Russian forces attack; and Moscow passes a new law threatening up to 15 years in prison for spreading "fake" information about the invasion. The editor of a Russian TV channel forced to close tells us why he and other independent journalists are leaving the country.

(Image: surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling, Ukraine, 04 March 2022 / Credit: EPA / Zaporizhzhya NPP)