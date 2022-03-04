The meeting took place after Russian forces captured Ukraine's largest nuclear plant. The IAEA says it is deeply concerned about the situation.

The meeting took place after Russian forces captured Ukraine's largest nuclear plant. The IAEA says it is deeply concerned about the situation.

Also on the programme; officials in the besieged port city of Mariupol have accused the Russians of deliberately creating a humanitarian crisis to force its surrender.

Meanwhile Russia's parliament has approved a law imposing stiff penalties on anyone who challenges the official account of the fighting.

(Picture: The Italian Foreign Minister arrives for an extraordinary meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.