Main content

Ukraine war: Foreign ministers meet to assess their response

The meeting took place after Russian forces captured Ukraine's largest nuclear plant. The IAEA says it is deeply concerned about the situation.

The meeting took place after Russian forces captured Ukraine's largest nuclear plant. The IAEA says it is deeply concerned about the situation.

Also on the programme; officials in the besieged port city of Mariupol have accused the Russians of deliberately creating a humanitarian crisis to force its surrender.
Meanwhile Russia's parliament has approved a law imposing stiff penalties on anyone who challenges the official account of the fighting.

(Picture: The Italian Foreign Minister arrives for an extraordinary meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Credit: EPA / Di Meo)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine: Officials in Mariupol warn of a humanitarian crisis

Next

04/03/2022 15:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.