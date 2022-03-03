Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Putin has given a strident defence of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. He claimed the campaign was on schedule and going to plan. Earlier, President Macron of France told Mr Putin that he was making a serious mistake.

We will hear from people in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and in other cities that have seen the heaviest fighting.

We have an interview with a former speechwriter for Vladimir Putin, who says his old boss has made a miscalculation.

And as the International Criminal Court starts an investigation, are war crimes charges likely?

(Photo: Residents of Mariupol say they are under continuous bombardment.)

We get the latest from our correspondent in the capital Kyiv.