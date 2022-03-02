Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities, with Mariupol and Kharkiv under sustained bombardment.

We also hear from the port of Kherson in the south, which Russia says it's taken and the capital Kyiv where there's been continued fighting on the outskirts. There will be a second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia later today.

Also in the programme: In Russia, the jailed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has called on Russians to hold daily demonstrations against the war; and the governing body of the Paralympics has said Russian and Belarusian athletes already in Beijing for the winter games can compete, but as neutrals.

(Photo shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: Ukrainian State Emergency Services)