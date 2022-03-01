On the sixth day of the war in Ukraine, there seems to have been an intensification of the Russian attacks. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, there was a strike on Freedom Square in the centre, causing a huge explosion. At least ten people were killed, according to the Ukrainian authorities, and the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, described the attack as a war crime. We hear from a former security official who says a huge Russian military convoy now approaching the capital will meet stiff resistance and we speak to a resident of Kharkiv which has come under heavy attack today.

Photo: Smoke rises after a blast in a TV tower in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria