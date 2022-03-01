Main content

Russia attacks TV tower in Ukrainian capital

Six reportedly killed as Russia hits Ukraine’s main television tower in capital Kyiv

On the sixth day of the war in Ukraine, there seems to have been an intensification of the Russian attacks. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, there was a strike on Freedom Square in the centre, causing a huge explosion. At least ten people were killed, according to the Ukrainian authorities, and the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, described the attack as a war crime. We hear from a former security official who says a huge Russian military convoy now approaching the capital will meet stiff resistance and we speak to a resident of Kharkiv which has come under heavy attack today.

Photo: Smoke rises after a blast in a TV tower in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia attacks TV tower in Ukrainian capital

Next

02/03/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.