Russia attacks TV tower in Ukrainian capital
Six reportedly killed as Russia hits Ukraine’s main television tower in capital Kyiv
On the sixth day of the war in Ukraine, there seems to have been an intensification of the Russian attacks. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, there was a strike on Freedom Square in the centre, causing a huge explosion. At least ten people were killed, according to the Ukrainian authorities, and the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, described the attack as a war crime. We hear from a former security official who says a huge Russian military convoy now approaching the capital will meet stiff resistance and we speak to a resident of Kharkiv which has come under heavy attack today.
Photo: Smoke rises after a blast in a TV tower in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria
