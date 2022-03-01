Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of war crimes, after missile and rocket attacks hit the country's second city, Kharkiv.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of war crimes and state terrorism, after missile and rocket attacks in the country's second city, Kharkiv.

A woman who has been sheltering in the centre of Kharkiv tells us what she saw and heard.

Also in the programme: we hear from worried mothers trying to move their children out of a hospital in the capital Kyiv; and what do Russians think about the war and the global response to it?

Photo: A destroyed school close to the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv Credit: Getty Images