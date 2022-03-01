Main content

Ukraine invasion: Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of war crimes and state terrorism, after missile and rocket attacks in the country's second city, Kharkiv.

A woman who has been sheltering in the centre of Kharkiv tells us what she saw and heard.

Also in the programme: we hear from worried mothers trying to move their children out of a hospital in the capital Kyiv; and what do Russians think about the war and the global response to it?

Photo: A destroyed school close to the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv Credit: Getty Images

