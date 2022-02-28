Main content

Air raid sirens have sounded again in the Ukraine capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, is bombarded by Russian forces. Meanwhile the Secretary General of the UN General Assembly has demanded an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Also on the programme; President Putin has banned Russians from moving money abroad as he tries to halt a plunge in the value of the rouble. We examine the effectiveness of the sanctions which have been imposed. We also hear from the US Ambassador to the OSCE, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Both Russia and Ukraine are members.

(Picture: A destroyed Russian Army all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle on a road in Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters / Gnidyi)

