Russia-Ukraine war continues amid peace talks

On the fifth day of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the two nations hold key talks.

It's now Day 5 of Russia's invasion in Ukraine. While the fighting continues, key talks are also being held between the two nations. Meanwhile, citizens in Ukraine are fleeing with the UN reporting more than half a million people have fled. Plus, Russians feel the squeeze of Western sanctions.

We bring you the latest developments in Kyiv; ask how successful diplomatic talks may be; and what impact may western sanctions now hitting Russia have on the conflict?

(Photo: Belarus hosted Russia for war games there earlier this month Credit: Getty Images.)

