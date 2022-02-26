Main content
Ukraine Crisis: Kyiv imposes curfew while fighting intensifies
Germany changes tack and will send anti-tank missiles and other weapons to Ukraine
The Ukrainian capital is braced for another night of attacks after Russian forces failed to break through overnight on Friday, but Kyiv’s mayor imposes a curfew until Monday. We also visit other parts of the country to know what the situation is like outside the capital.
Also in the programme: Ukraine’s bordering countries see big lines of refugees, we hear how Moldova is coping. And what is the military situation for both Russia and Ukraine?
(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman takes up position to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine. Credit :EPA) .
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service