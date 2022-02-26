Germany changes tack and will send anti-tank missiles and other weapons to Ukraine

The Ukrainian capital is braced for another night of attacks after Russian forces failed to break through overnight on Friday, but Kyiv’s mayor imposes a curfew until Monday. We also visit other parts of the country to know what the situation is like outside the capital.

Also in the programme: Ukraine’s bordering countries see big lines of refugees, we hear how Moldova is coping. And what is the military situation for both Russia and Ukraine?

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman takes up position to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine. Credit :EPA) .