Main content

Ukrainian capital prepares for full-scale Russian attack

Civilians in Kyiv are being armed to defend their city as Russian troops approach

Civilians in Kyiv are being armed to defend their city as Russian troops approach and missiles fall on the outskirts. Residents are preparing to spend another night in underground shelters. We bring you the latest from our correspondents on the ground in the region, and hear from a Ukrainian MP, as well as a US Republican congressman who thinks the West should be offering Ukraine more military support. Also in the programme: expert military analysis on the current state of the conflict and where it might be going.

(Photo: Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take position on a bridge in Kyiv. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukrainian capital prepares for full-scale Russian attack

Next

26/02/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.