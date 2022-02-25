Civilians in Kyiv are being armed to defend their city as Russian troops approach and missiles fall on the outskirts. Residents are preparing to spend another night in underground shelters. We bring you the latest from our correspondents on the ground in the region, and hear from a Ukrainian MP, as well as a US Republican congressman who thinks the West should be offering Ukraine more military support. Also in the programme: expert military analysis on the current state of the conflict and where it might be going.

(Photo: Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take position on a bridge in Kyiv. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)