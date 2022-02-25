Reports and analysis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops are in northern districts of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine says, and video shows armoured vehicles advancing.

To get a sense of the advance of Russian forces, we hear live from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and we'll also hear about those trying to flee the fighting.

We get a view from Moscow to try to know what Mr Putin may have in mind and talk to Lithuanian's prime minister about their fears now.

(Photo shows a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv Credit: Getty Images)