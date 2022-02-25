Main content

Russian assault on Ukraine continues

Reports and analysis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops are in northern districts of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine says, and video shows armoured vehicles advancing.

To get a sense of the advance of Russian forces, we hear live from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and we'll also hear about those trying to flee the fighting.

We get a view from Moscow to try to know what Mr Putin may have in mind and talk to Lithuanian's prime minister about their fears now.

(Photo shows a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

