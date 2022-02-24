Main content
Ukraine under full-scale Russian attack
Russian military advances across Ukraine on several fronts.
Ukraine's military says it's fighting on several fronts as it tries to repel a Russian invasion. There are reported to be fierce battles to the north of the capital, Kyiv. We will hear from Kyiv, eastern Ukraine, Moscow, and Washington DC. And we'll ask: how much Ukrainian territory can Russia hold?
Photo: Night falls in Kyiv on the first day of the Russian invasion, 24 February 2022 Credit: Getty Images
