Main content

Ukraine declares state of emergency

Ukraine makes desperate appeal for help at the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine's foreign minister has made a desperate appeal for help at the UN General Assembly, saying failure to halt Russian aggression would mark the end of the current world order. A young Ukrainian woman living in Russia tells us what she makes of Kyiv ordering all Ukrainians to leave for their safety. And a senior humanitarian official explains what war could mean for those who live in Ukraine.

(Picture: Ukrainian servicemen check the situation on the position near the Katerynivka village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Credit: EPA/Zurab Kurtsikidze)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

23/02/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

24/02/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.