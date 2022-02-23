Main content
Ukraine declares state of emergency
Ukraine makes desperate appeal for help at the UN General Assembly.
Ukraine's foreign minister has made a desperate appeal for help at the UN General Assembly, saying failure to halt Russian aggression would mark the end of the current world order. A young Ukrainian woman living in Russia tells us what she makes of Kyiv ordering all Ukrainians to leave for their safety. And a senior humanitarian official explains what war could mean for those who live in Ukraine.
(Picture: Ukrainian servicemen check the situation on the position near the Katerynivka village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Credit: EPA/Zurab Kurtsikidze)
