Ukraine to declare a state of emergency

A state of emergency is to be declared in Ukraine, lasting 30 days, in response to the latest moves from Moscow.

The Ukrainian government has urged citizens living in Russia to leave the country immediately.

The Ukrainian government has urged citizens living in Russia to leave the country immediately.

Also in the programme:A BBC investigation has found children exposed to sexually explicit material and rape threats in some parts of the so-called Metaverse and a UN report warns the number of extreme wildfires is likely to increase by 50% by the end of the century.

(Photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressing the nation in Kyiv. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)

