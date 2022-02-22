Main content

Ukraine crisis: will Western sanctions bite?

After President Putin's major move against Ukraine, the West has hit back with sanctions. But with what effect?

After President Putin's major move against Ukraine, the US, EU and UK have hit back with targeted sanctions. But will they have any effect?

We look at the sanctions announced so far - and where they might go next. We also hear from a Ukrainian politician, a Russian analyst, and report from inside Russia near the border with eastern Ukraine, where civilians have been evacuated from the regions just "recognised" by Putin.

(Image: US President Joe Biden announces sanctions and delivers remarks on the US response to the situation in Ukraine at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 February 2022. / Credit: EPA/ Shawn Thew)

