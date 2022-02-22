After President Putin's major move against Ukraine, the West has hit back with sanctions. But with what effect?

We look at the sanctions announced so far - and where they might go next. We also hear from a Ukrainian politician, a Russian analyst, and report from inside Russia near the border with eastern Ukraine, where civilians have been evacuated from the regions just "recognised" by Putin.

(Image: US President Joe Biden announces sanctions and delivers remarks on the US response to the situation in Ukraine at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 February 2022. / Credit: EPA/ Shawn Thew)