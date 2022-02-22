Western countries, including the UK and Germany, have imposed sanctions as Russia escalates conflict with Ukraine.

The West has imposed sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into the two rebel-held regions. In response, the British Prime Minister has imposed sanctions and Germany has suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

We take you through the key developments, with the latest from Kyiv and Moscow; reactions from the West; and we ask - how far will Russia go?

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states. Credit: GETTY IMAGES.)