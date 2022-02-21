Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognising the independence of two breakaway areas of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists. The European Union have condemned the announcement after they rejected calls by Ukraine to impose immediate sanctions on Russia.

Also on the programme, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the lifting of all Covid rules including the need to self-isolate after testing positive with the virus; and, Myanmar is back in The Hague over its genocide of the Rohingya but this time with a new leadership.

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Russian Nation on what is happening in the Donbass and on the border with Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL)