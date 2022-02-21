Main content

Ukraine Crisis: Russia says more than 60,000 civilians have left rebel held areas of the Donbas

Ukraine says evacuations part of an orchestrated pretext for a possible Russian invasion. Earlier President Biden said he'd agreed "in principle" to meeting President Putin.

Ukraine says evacuations part of an orchestrated pretext for a possible Russian invasion. Earlier President Biden said he'd agreed "in principle" to meeting President Putin.

Also on the programme: hearings resume at the ICJ at The Hague in the case of The Gambia versus Myanmar. The African country initially filed its case in 2019, after approximately 700,000 Muslim Rohingya people were forced to flee Myanmar in a military campaign, which the UN has designated an act of genocide. And 50 years ago today President Nixon first met Chairman Mao. Does that meeting still look like the diplomatic triumph people claimed at the time?

(Picture: Accommodation in Russia for people evacuated from Donetsk. Credit: Getty Images)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine crisis: Macron and Putin to pursue diplomatic solution

Next

21/02/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.