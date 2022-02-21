Ukraine says evacuations part of an orchestrated pretext for a possible Russian invasion. Earlier President Biden said he'd agreed "in principle" to meeting President Putin.

Also on the programme: hearings resume at the ICJ at The Hague in the case of The Gambia versus Myanmar. The African country initially filed its case in 2019, after approximately 700,000 Muslim Rohingya people were forced to flee Myanmar in a military campaign, which the UN has designated an act of genocide. And 50 years ago today President Nixon first met Chairman Mao. Does that meeting still look like the diplomatic triumph people claimed at the time?

(Picture: Accommodation in Russia for people evacuated from Donetsk. Credit: Getty Images)