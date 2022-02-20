Main content
Ukraine crisis: Macron and Putin to pursue diplomatic solution
France and Russia agree to work for a ceasefire on the contact line in eastern Ukraine
France says Vladimir Putin told President Macron he intends to withdraw Russian forces from Belarus once the military exercises are over - apparently contradicting the Belarusian authorities. The French presidency says the two men agreed to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis over Ukraine.
Also in the programme: Ethiopia’s Blue Nile mega-dam starts generating electricity; and Mosul Central Library - destroyed in the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State militants nearly five years ago - has reopened after restoration.
Photo: Russian and Belarusian soldiers have been training together. Credit: AFP)
