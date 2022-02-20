Main content

Russian Belarus military drills extended

Belarus says it is extending exercises with Russian forces because of tensions in Ukraine.

Belarus says it is extending joint military exercises with Russian forces because of tensions in Ukraine. The announcement hasn't been confirmed by Moscow. About 30,000 Russian soldiers were due to leave Belarus after completing drills today.

Also in the programme: The closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics is being held in Beijing; and Ethiopia has begun generating electricity from a giant dam on the Blue Nile which has caused tension with Sudan and Egypt.

(Photo: A handout still image taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service. It shows Russian and Belarusian servicemen practicing actions to detect, block and destroy illegal armed formations of a mock enemy in urban areas during the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia. 19 February 2022. Credit: EPA/Russian Defence Ministry press handout)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine's president wants West to stop Russian 'appeasement'

Next

20/02/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.