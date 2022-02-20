Belarus says it is extending exercises with Russian forces because of tensions in Ukraine.

Belarus says it is extending joint military exercises with Russian forces because of tensions in Ukraine. The announcement hasn't been confirmed by Moscow. About 30,000 Russian soldiers were due to leave Belarus after completing drills today.

Also in the programme: The closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics is being held in Beijing; and Ethiopia has begun generating electricity from a giant dam on the Blue Nile which has caused tension with Sudan and Egypt.

(Photo: A handout still image taken from a video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service. It shows Russian and Belarusian servicemen practicing actions to detect, block and destroy illegal armed formations of a mock enemy in urban areas during the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia. 19 February 2022. Credit: EPA/Russian Defence Ministry press handout)