Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine won't respond to provocations but will defend itself.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told international leaders gathered in Munich that Ukraine will not respond to provocations but will defend itself from Russian aggression. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday while the Ukrainian interior minister, touring the frontlines, was hurried to a bomb shelter after coming under fire. Mr Zelensky urged the West to stop what he called appeasement.

(Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Munich Security Conference 2022. Credit: EPA)