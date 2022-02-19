Main content

Ukraine's president wants West to stop Russian 'appeasement'

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine won't respond to provocations but will defend itself.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told international leaders gathered in Munich that Ukraine will not respond to provocations but will defend itself from Russian aggression. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed on Saturday while the Ukrainian interior minister, touring the frontlines, was hurried to a bomb shelter after coming under fire. Mr Zelensky urged the West to stop what he called appeasement.

Also in the programme: Growing sales of breast milk online amid warnings about risks; and hopes fade for survivors in flood-hit Brazil city, Petropolis.

(Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Munich Security Conference 2022. Credit: EPA)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukrainian rebels mobilise as fighting escalates

Next

20/02/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.