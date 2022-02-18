World leaders are meeting in Munich today for a security conference, but Russia won't attend for​ the first time since 1999. Russia now has up to 190,000 troops stationed near the Ukraine ​border, according to US officials. They say it is the "most significant military mobilisation" in Europe since World War Two. Moscow continues to deny planning an invasion of Ukraine and accuses the West of stoking "hysteria".

Also in the programme: Malawi has declared a wild polio outbreak, the first in Africa for five years. And we hear a report from Afghanistan about the lives of women under the Taliban.

(Photo: Munich Security Conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger speaks during the conference. Credit: Reuters/Andreas Gebert)