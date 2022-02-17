Main content

US: Russia ‘seeking excuse’ to invade Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Russia is plotting a ‘false flag operation’ to justify an attack on Ukraine

The US secretary of state Anthony Blinken has urged Russia to formally announce that it will not invade Ukraine, as fears mount that it's preparing to create a pretext for war. Russia says that's an outrageous charge – we peer through the fog of mutual accusations.

Also on the programme: As France pulls its troops out of Mali - is it an opportunity for Russian mercenaries? And how a culture of complicity and denial is hiding the true scale of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Italy.

(Image: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine in New York City on 17 February 2022. Credit: Reuters/Allegri)

