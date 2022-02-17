Main content

France and partners pull out of Mali

France and its partners are ending their decade-long campaign against jihadists in the West African state of Mali - saying the military junta is making it impossible to continue.

France and its European and Canadian partners are ending their decade-long campaign against jihadists in the West African state of Mali - saying the ruling military junta in Mali is making it impossible to continue. We hear from an MP in President Macron's party.

Also in the programme: a major study describes systematic and widespread use of extreme violence by the Dutch military during Indonesia's struggle for independence in the 1940s; and why we need a global library of the sounds of the sea.

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R) flanked by Ghana's President Nana Afuko Addo (R), Senegal's President Macky Sall (2-L), and European Council President Charles Michel (L), holds a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 17 February 2022 / Credit: EPA / Ian Langsdon / Pool)

