Main content

NATO pledges solidarity to Ukraine

Head of NATO says Russia still has a huge force ready to attack Ukraine

We hear from Luxembourg's Defence Minister, François Bausch, who was at the Brussels NATO meeting and spoke of the new European 'normal'. We get the view from a Ukrainian MP with the president's ruling coalition with more about those cyber attacks that hit two banks and the country's defence ministry.

Also on the programme: a stark warning about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and a Danish scientist tells us why her country was right to do away with Covid restrictions, despite a big rise in cases there.

(Photo: Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels Credit: EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

16/02/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

17/02/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.