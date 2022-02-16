Head of NATO says Russia still has a huge force ready to attack Ukraine

We hear from Luxembourg's Defence Minister, François Bausch, who was at the Brussels NATO meeting and spoke of the new European 'normal'. We get the view from a Ukrainian MP with the president's ruling coalition with more about those cyber attacks that hit two banks and the country's defence ministry.

Also on the programme: a stark warning about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and a Danish scientist tells us why her country was right to do away with Covid restrictions, despite a big rise in cases there.

(Photo: Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels Credit: EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ)