Uncertainty over Russian 'de-escalation' near Ukraine

The head of NATO says Russia is still massing troops close to the border with Ukraine, despite claims from Moscow that some units have been pulling back.

President Voldymyr Zelensky tells the BBC "we don’t see any withdrawal yet" of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders. It comes after Russia said it was pulling back more troops - this time from the Crimean peninsula.

Also in the programme: the UK's Prince Andrew settles his sexual assault lawsuit in the US, reportedly for millions of dollars -- but who'll pay the bill? And how intimate pictures of women are being shared on the social media app Telegram to shame and blackmail them:

(Photo shows Russian troops withdrawing from their military exercise near the border with Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

Prince Andrew settles civil sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre

16/02/2022 20:06 GMT

