Main content

Prince Andrew settles civil sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17. Prince Andrew has constantly denied the allegations. While a court case was due to take place, the pair have reached a financial settlement of an undisclosed amount.

Also on the programme: Vladimir Putin says NATO has so far failed to address what he called 'basic concerns' about Russian security, but says he is prepared to continue diplomatic discussions on Ukraine; and tennis world number one Novak Djokovic breaks his silence after the Australian Open deportation saga.

(Photo: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Credit: VIRGINIA ROBERTS)

