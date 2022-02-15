Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17. Prince Andrew has constantly denied the allegations. While a court case was due to take place, the pair have reached a financial settlement of an undisclosed amount.

(Photo: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Credit: VIRGINIA ROBERTS)