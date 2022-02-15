The Head of NATO says there's no evidence Russia is withdrawing any of its troops.

The Russian president says he's prepared to continue discussions on Ukraine, but the head of NATO says there's no evidence Russia is withdrawing any of its troops.

Also on the programme world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic on not getting vaccinated, and the Tongan Prime Minister talks about the impact of the recent earthquake and tsunami

(Picture: President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz hold talks. Credit: Getty Images)