Russia could invade Ukraine 'at any moment' claims UK Foreign Minister
Governments call for their citizens to leave Ukraine
We hear from a former Ukrainian Prime Minister and we get the view from Moscow and Washington
Also on the programme: as the Russian skater at the centre of doping allegations is cleared to compete on Tuesday, we hear from a former teenage olympian whose medal was wrongly stripped; and the flag of Mauritius is raised over the British-administered Chagos Islands.
(Photo: Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service near the border with Belarus and Poland Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
