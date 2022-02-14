We hear from a former Ukrainian Prime Minister and we get the view from Moscow and Washington

Also on the programme: as the Russian skater at the centre of doping allegations is cleared to compete on Tuesday, we hear from a former teenage olympian whose medal was wrongly stripped; and the flag of Mauritius is raised over the British-administered Chagos Islands.

(Photo: Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service near the border with Belarus and Poland Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)