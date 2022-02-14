The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is meeting the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv in the latest diplomatic effort to defuse tension in the region.

But with no reduction in Russian troops along the borders with Ukraine - despite weeks of high-level shuttle diplomacy - are we just days away from the most serious conflict in Europe in decades?

Also in the programme: the 15-year-old Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete at the Beijing Olympics, despite failing a drugs test before the Games; the flag of Mauritius is raised over the Chagos Islands in a challenge to British sovereignty; and why the reopening of Cuba's first LGBTQ-friendly hotel doesn't impress the island's activists.

(Photo shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via REUTERS)