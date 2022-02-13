Ahead of visiting Kyiv and Moscow the German Chancellor warns about the threat to peace in Europe

Germany has become the latest Western nation to publicly warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. The chancellor Olaf Scholz, who's due in Kyiv on Monday, said there was a serious threat to peace in Europe. We speak to the German Social Democrats Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Nils Schmid.

Also in the programme: Canadian protesters angry at Covid restrictions have been cleared from an important border crossing with the United States almost a week after they began their blockade; and a Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter that led to the restoration of the social media company's services last month following a six-month ban.

(Photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference with the leaders of the three Baltic states ahead of consultations on the Ukraine crisis, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2022. Credit: EPA/ Christophe Gateau)