Main content

German Chancellor warns of serious threat to peace in Europe

Ahead of visiting Kyiv and Moscow the German Chancellor warns about the threat to peace in Europe

Germany has become the latest Western nation to publicly warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. The chancellor Olaf Scholz, who's due in Kyiv on Monday, said there was a serious threat to peace in Europe. We speak to the German Social Democrats Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Nils Schmid.

Also in the programme: Canadian protesters angry at Covid restrictions have been cleared from an important border crossing with the United States almost a week after they began their blockade; and a Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter that led to the restoration of the social media company's services last month following a six-month ban.

(Photo: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference with the leaders of the three Baltic states ahead of consultations on the Ukraine crisis, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2022. Credit: EPA/ Christophe Gateau)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine hopes for diplomacy to prevail amid invasion fears

Next

14/02/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.