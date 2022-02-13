Main content

Ukraine hopes for diplomacy to prevail amid invasion fears

While the danger from a Russian invasion is very real, Ukraine's ambassador says he hopes diplomacy will prevail.

Also on the programme: Hungarians are gearing up for one of the most important elections in Europe this year, as Viktor Orban faces a united opposition; and is Switzerland about to become the first country in the world to ban animal testing?

(Photo:Ukrainian police and National Guard servicemen take part in an exercises near the Kalanchak village of Skadovsk district of Kherson area, South Ukraine, 12 February 2022. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK)

