More than a dozen countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western nations that an invasion by Russia could be imminent. The US, UK and Germany are among those who told their nationals to leave.

Also on the programme: Canadian police are clearing a blockade of the main US border crossing by truckers angered by Covid mandates; and thousands of Afghan refugee camp residents in Abu Dhabi have gathered in public to protest over their continuing stay at a camp since fleeing Kabul after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

(Service members ride atop of an armoured personnel carrier during tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine 4 February 2022. Credit: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)