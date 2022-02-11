Main content

US renews warning of imminent Russian attack on Ukraine

The White House has issued a new urgent warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, saying Russia now has the troops in place for such an attack.

National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan told US citizens to get out of Ukraine within 48 hours.

Also on the programme: we hear from an Afghan citizen livid about a plan, by President Biden, to use Afghan money, banked in New York, to compensate US victims of 9/11 and the head of the US anti-doping agency tells us why the case of Russia's fifteen-year-old figure-skater at the Winter Olympics could end up in court.

(Photo shows National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan responds to questions about reports of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

