Russia defends skater despite failed drug test

A Kremlin spokesman says 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva has Russia's absolute support, even though she tested positive for a banned heart medication in December.

Also today: US secretary of state Anthony Blinken says a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time. Does diplomacy work? We hear from a former UK ambassador; and how the Canadian truck blockades over Covid restrictions are inspiring copy-cat protests in France.

(Photo: Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Credit: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Ukraine tension: New Russian military manoeuvres

11/02/2022 20:06 GMT

