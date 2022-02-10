Main content

Ukraine tension: New Russian military manoeuvres

NATO warns new military exercises are creating alarm along the Ukraine/Russian border

Western leaders are warning of new, alarming new military escalation as Russian troops have been involved in live-fire drills in Belarus. We have an interview with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who was in Moscow to speak with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Also on the programme: Canadian trucker protests have forced car plant shutdowns and a new major border crossing has been blocked; and the first woman to head the London Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick, has resigned in the aftermath of a recent report that found serious evidence of police misconduct.

(Photo: Russian navy ships passed through the Bosphorus from the Mediterranean into the Black Sea. Credit: Getty Images)

1 day left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

10/02/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

11/02/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.