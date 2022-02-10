Ukraine tension: New Russian military manoeuvres
NATO warns new military exercises are creating alarm along the Ukraine/Russian border
Western leaders are warning of new, alarming new military escalation as Russian troops have been involved in live-fire drills in Belarus. We have an interview with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who was in Moscow to speak with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Also on the programme: Canadian trucker protests have forced car plant shutdowns and a new major border crossing has been blocked; and the first woman to head the London Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick, has resigned in the aftermath of a recent report that found serious evidence of police misconduct.
(Photo: Russian navy ships passed through the Bosphorus from the Mediterranean into the Black Sea. Credit: Getty Images)
