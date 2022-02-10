Britain has warned that the crisis over Ukraine could be entering its most dangerous moment

With Russian forces conducting major military manoeuvres in Belarus and the Black Sea, Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has said the crisis over Ukraine is probably at its most dangerous moment. We hear the views of a Russian military analyst.

Also in the programme: the Canadian truck protests now clogging the US car industry; and Snoop Dogg announces that he's buying Death Row Records.

(Photo: A satellite image shows a troop housing area and a vehicle park in Rechitsa, Belarus, 4 February 2022. Credit: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)