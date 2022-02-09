European scientists say they have made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion - the energy process that powers the stars. If it’s successfully recreated on Earth it holds out the potential of unlimited supplies of low-carbon energy.

Also on the programme: A prominent Ugandan author, charged with insulting the President ,has fled the country in fear of his life; and world leaders are under pressure to come up with an agreement to protect the world's oceans.

(Picture: The JET reactor. Credit: UKAEA)