Main content
Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy
Nuclear fusion, a potentially limitless form of carbon-free energy, has moved a small, but crucial, step closer
European scientists say they have made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion - the energy process that powers the stars. If it’s successfully recreated on Earth it holds out the potential of unlimited supplies of low-carbon energy.
Also on the programme: A prominent Ugandan author, charged with insulting the President ,has fled the country in fear of his life; and world leaders are under pressure to come up with an agreement to protect the world's oceans.
(Picture: The JET reactor. Credit: UKAEA)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only